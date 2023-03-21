Fears France is heading for sustained protests four years after ‘Yellow Vest’ revolt

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron was consulting his political allies on Tuesday on what to do next after his government barely survived a no-confidence motion and violent protests erupted across the country as unions stepped up strikes. Protesters played cat-and-mouse with police for a fifth night on Monday, setting bins, tyres and barricades on fire and leaving Macron to face the most dangerous challenge to his authority since the "Yellow Vest" revolt over four years ago.

Police arrested another 234 people in Paris on Monday night during tense stand-offs between protesters and security forces, AFP reported a police source as saying. Anger over the government's decision to invoke a notorious constitutional power to ram the reform through parliament without a vote last week has dismayed many of his political allies and caused fury on the streets.

Railway workers demonstrate against the law reforming the pension system outside Montpellier railway station in Montpellier, southern France, on March 21, 2023. - The French government on March 20, 2023 survived two no-confidence motions in parliament, but still faces intense pressure over its handling of a controversial pensions reform. Picture: Pascal Guyot / AFP The failure of the no-confidence vote – by a mere nine votes – means his flagship pension reform raising the retirement age by two years to 64, is adopted, in a relief for Macron, who has made it a key plank of his second mandate. But even lawmakers in the centrist president's camp warned the crisis was far from over.

"We are all weakened. The president, the government and the majority," a senior MP in Macron's camp, Gilles Le Gendre, told Liberation newspaper. "It's not because the law was adopted that we can do business as usual." Macron will address the nation on Wednesday, Reuters reported. He planned break his silence with a TV interview, to "outline what happens now," government spokesman Olivier Veran said.

"These are basically Macron's two choices," Euro intelligence analysts wrote in a note. "Pretending that nothing major happened and letting the crisis wear itself out, or pursuing co-habitation with the willing in the assembly." "Given Macron's nature, we see him being more attracted to the first option. A risky bet." Macron will hold talks on Tuesday with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the heads of both houses of parliament and lawmakers in his political camp as he seeks to plot an exit to the political crisis.

One key question in coming days will be whether Macron sticks with his existing government or looks to freshen thing sup, even if the potential paralysis in parliament will make governing more complicated. "The government is finished," said Fabien Roussel, secretary general of the Communist party. What next? Sacha Houlie, an MP in Macron's camp, brushed off the possibility of a change of prime minister.

"What we expect from the President of the Republic is that he draws up an outlook ... a three-, six-month calendar (of reforms)," he told Reuters, saying he hoped for proposals on issues including how businesses could be pushed to share more of their profits with workers. But another MP in Macron's camp, Patrick Vignal, bluntly urged the president to suspend the pension reform bill in the face of the anger it has triggered, and its deep unpopularity. More than 200 people were arrested on Monday evening, police said, after spontaneous protests broke out hours after the no-confidence motion failed.

What may concern the executive is the large number of young people participating in the demonstrations. Spontaneous protests by young people have seen clashes with police nightly since last week, while strikes and blockades at oil refineries risk creating fuel shortages. Television images showed police firing tear gas and charging at protesters in several towns. Some special motor bike officers were seen striking out at protesters.

The streets of Paris also remain strewn with uncollected rubbish after a two-week strike by garbage workers, causing public health worries. Polls show the majority of French are opposed to the pension reform, as well as the government's decision to push the bill through parliament without a vote. "I think this was a denial of democracy. The government passed a law which a majority of French people were against," script writer Jean Regnaud said.

"We did not give him (Macron) a mandate to pass these reforms, which are unjust." Strikes at fuel depots in south-eastern France have led to shortages and rationing, forcing the government on Tuesday to order the requisitioning of staff to ensure supplies. French riot police look on as oil worker gather outside the refinery after the government announced the first requisition of oil workers since the beginning of strikes against pension reform, at the Fos-sur-Mer fuel depot, south-eastern France, on March 21, 2023, a decision that could inflame tensions in an inflammatory political context. Picture: Christophe Simon / AFP The government said Tuesday that it would requisition workers at a fuel depot in Fos-sur-Mer near Marseille, forcing them back to work on pain of prosecution.

"The key word for the days to come is 'pacification'," former president Francois Hollande, a frequent critic of Macron, told the LCI channel on Tuesday. Government insiders and observers have raised fears that France is again heading for a bout of sustained violent protests, like the ones that shook the country from 2018 to 2019. Another round of strikes and protests organised by trade unions have been called on Thursday and are expected to again bring public transport to a standstill.