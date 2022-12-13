All eyes are on Washington DC as 49 African heads of state and and an AU delegation meet in the US capital for the second US-Africa Leaders Summit from Tuesday till Thursday, December 13-15.
US President Joe Biden has invited 49 African heads of state and the head of the AU to Washington for a three-day summit to highlight how the US and African nations are strengthening their partnerships to advance their shared priorities.
The renewal of the US-Africa Leaders Summit follows Biden’s intervention during the 34th summit of the AU, in February last year, where he underscored the US “commitment and readiness to partner with the continent in taking the relations to new heights”.
The last US-Africa Leaders Summit was convened in 2014 under former president Barack Obama.
While Minister Naledi Pandor, head of the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco), had to attend a Parliament debate and voting process in Parliament, it is expected that she will lead the South African delegation to the second US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington DC in place of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
