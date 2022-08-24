Here’s why YouTube, Facebook, TikTok banned influencer Andrew Tate

Cape Town - YouTube has followed Facebook, Twitter and TikTok and banned former kick-boxer and influencer Andrew Tate from its platform. According to the BBC, Tate rose to fame after being removed from reality TV show “Big Brother” in 2016 after a controversial video emerged which appeared to show him hitting a woman.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We terminated channels associated with Andrew Tate for multiple violations of our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, including our hate speech policy,” Google told BBC. “If a channel is terminated, the uploader is unable to use, own or create any other YouTube channels.” A spokesperson from the short-form video platform TikTok added that “misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok”, which forced the Chinese app to remove Tate’s violative videos and accounts.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, videos of Tate continue to rapidly spread across social media, racking up millions of views and has raised concerns about the negative impact it could have on young users on the various social channels. “The Washington Post” reported that a number of organisations that support survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence had called for Tate to be banned on social media. British organisation Hope Not Hate also started a petition calling for Tate to be deplatformed and described him as dangerous.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The effect that Tate’s brand of vitriolic misogyny can have on the young male audience is deeply concerning,” said Hope Not Hate. “His content is widely celebrated by his fans for having brought back ‘traditional masculinity’. However, we also know that misogyny can be a gateway to other extreme and discriminatory views.” IOL