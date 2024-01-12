Israel legal team to take the stand at Day 2 of ICJ genocide hearing

Israel is set to take the stand on Friday at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the genocide hearing against them. Friday is the second and last day of the hearings as the global community heard oral observations from South Africa’s legal team on Thursday.

This is what you might have missed on the first day. – South Africa urged an immediate halt to Israeli military operations, presenting evidence of alleged genocidal acts. The case, addressing violations of the Genocide Convention, accused Israel of mass killings, harm to Palestinians, and explicit genocidal intent by political leaders. – South Africa's legal representatives argued that Israel's actions breached Article 2 of the Genocide Convention, citing systematic patterns of conduct indicative of genocide.

– The first genocidal act, according to advocate Adila Hassim, involved the mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza, with graphic images presented as evidence. The second act was identified as the infliction of serious bodily or mental harm on Palestinians, resulting in approximately 60,000 wounded and maimed individuals, predominantly women and children. – Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, another representative, highlighted explicit statements from Israeli political leaders and military commanders, pointing to a systematic declaration of genocidal intent. Ngcukaitobi referenced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks on October 28, urging ground troops with a biblical command to "remember what Amalek has done to you." – Another legal representative for South Africa, Irish lawyer Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC spoke about the urgency of action and the risk of irreparable harm to Palestine.