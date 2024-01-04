Jeffrey Epstein unsealed documents: This is what we know so far

A United States court this week unsealed the first set of documents from a lawsuit connected to sex traffic accused, Jeffrey Epstein. He along with his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, were accused of sexually abusing underage girls.

CNN reported that the release comes following a court order on December 18. It is believed that the documents name at least 200 people who have been involved in Epstein's crimes, among them prominent business people, celebrities and politicians. SkyNews reported that Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, Donald Trump and Stephen Hawking are some of those named in the explosive documents.

Prince Andrew's friendship with Epstein had drawn much scrutiny over the years. The 63-year-old Duke of York was left disgraced and without any official duties or income after paying a multimillion-dollar settlement to Epstein’s trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, 39, in February 2022. Epstein allegedly once told a woman that Clinton, a former American president, “liked them young”.

The woman, Johanna Sjoberg who alleged that she was forced to perform sexual acts on Epstein, claimed that Epstein discussed Clinton with her, SkyNews reported. However, Clinton's spokesperson denied the claims and allegations that Clinton further visited Epstein's private island. The Telegraph reported that Epstein offered to pay one of his victim's friends if they could prove her wrong that Professor Stephen Hawking took part in an underage orgy.

A file image of Jeffrey Epstein during a status hearing in his sex trafficking case. WHO IS JEFFREY EPSTEIN?

The American hedge fund manager and financier Epstein was charged with sex trafficking. He was accused of luring dozens of girls as young as 14 to his homes in New York and Florida and paying them for sex acts. An indictment unsealed in federal court in Manhattan said Epstein, 66, “intentionally sought out minors” and knew that many of his victims were in fact under the age of 18.

Epstein took his own life on August 10, 2019, and was found unresponsive in his cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Centre. More names and evidence will likely be made public in the coming days.