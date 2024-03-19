King Charles is alive! British media deny death rumours

The UK Embassy in Moscow on Monday was forced to address allegations claiming that King Charles III of the British Royal Family died from cancer, which first surfaced in Russian news outlets, according to the English media. The Embassy posted a video onto X, formerly Twitter, saying it was fake news.

“Reports about the death of King Charles are FAKE,” the Embassy’s video read. ‼️Сообщения о смерти Короля Великобритании Карла III – фейк! pic.twitter.com/e9dHgXInV6 — UKinRussia🇬![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇷![CDATA[]]>🇺 (@ukinrussia) March 18, 2024 The British Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine also issued a statement denying the allegation. "We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake,“ the Embassy wrote on X.

Prior to the fake news story, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the monarch was diagnosed with cancer, but did not specify further on his condition. The Daily Mail reported that Sputnik, a leading Russian news outlet, also picked up on the 75-year-old’s death, but removed their social media post shortly after. The news about King Charles broke just after western nations, including the UK criticised Russia’s re-elected leader Vladimir Putin, calling his victory at the polls illegitimate and undemocratic.

Putin did not run against any opposition at the polls, as all opposing parties were jailed, exiled or have died, AFP reported. British Foreign Minister David Cameron said that the holding of elections on occupied Ukrainian territory was "illegal". Cameron said that the Russian elections starkly underline the depth of repression under President Putin's regime.