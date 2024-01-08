Legal experts representing South Africa in ICJ's historic genocide case

On January 11 and 12, 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will host public hearings at the Peace Palace in The Hague, addressing the proceedings initiated by South Africa against Israel. In the upcoming ICJ hearings, South Africa aims to address alleged genocidal acts by Israel in Gaza, garnering support from a number of countries.

The schedule includes oral arguments from South Africa on January 11, and Israel on January 12, 2024, as the court evaluates the complex legal issues at hand. Here's an overview of the legal experts representing South Africa in this significant case. Dikgang Moseneke

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, recently appointed to the ICJ bench in an ad hoc capacity, brings a wealth of experience. His role in South Africa's genocide case against Israel signifies his significant legal expertise and commitment to justice. Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh Featured as Lawyer of the Month in Irish Legal News, Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh is serving as external counsel, contributing to the South African legal team. Her notable achievements include successfully defending one of the 'Colston Four' and representing Croatia in a genocide case against Serbia at the ICJ.

Adila Hassim With two decades of legal practice, Adila Hassim serves as a vital member of the South African legal team. As the co-founder and director of litigation at Section27, she advocates for access to healthcare services and basic education. Additionally, Hassim co-founded Corruption Watch, an anti-corruption organisation, showcasing her commitment to justice and accountability. John Dugard

Renowned as one of South Africa's leading international law experts, John Dugard has served as a UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Dugard's extensive experience includes acting as an ad hoc judge for the ICJ in the 2000s. He is a distinguished author, with works such as "Confronting Apartheid: A Personal History of South Africa, Namibia and Palestine." Max du Plessis Max du Plessis, a barrister and associate professor of law at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, has made significant contributions to international law and human rights. He has been involved in leading cases within South Africa's highest courts and has actively spoken at tribunals, addressing the prohibition of apartheid under international law.

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi Ngcukaitobi is a prominent South African lawyer and legal scholar, gained recognition for his involvement in cases leading to the downfall of former president Jacob Zuma. His expertise extends to land law and reform in South Africa, as evidenced by his authored books on the subject. Tshidiso Ramogale

As an advocate of the High Court of South Africa and a Harvard Law School alumnus, Tshidiso Ramogale brings a diverse legal background. With a practice focused on high-profile commercial and public law matters, Ramogale's extensive experience positions him as a valuable asset to the South African team. Sarah Pudifin-Jones Holder of a BA(Hons) LLB from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Sarah Pudifin-Jones has excelled in constitutional, administrative, and international law. As a co-editor of the first South African book on Class Action litigation, she contributes significantly to legal scholarship.

Lerato Zikalala As a member of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates and a researcher at the Constitutional Court of South Africa, Lerato Zikalala brings valuable insights and research skills to the South African legal team. Vaughan Lowe