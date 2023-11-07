LIVE BLOG: Israel continues to launch attacks on Palestine and surrounding countries

The Palestinian resistance, or Hamas, which many refer to it as, launched a major military campaign on October 7, targeting various Israeli cities and settlements. Israel retaliated, resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries. They have launched attacks on schools, places of worship and residential areas in a bid to get rid Hamas. Israel has also cut telecom services and electricity on several occasions. They show no signs of implementing a ceasefire.

Its day thirty two of the war. We take a look at the latest developments. Click here for our previous blog where we documented from the start of the war. 8am

A Reuters report said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would consider "tactical little pauses" in fighting to facilitate the entry of aid or the exit of hostages from the Gaza Strip. However, he rejected calls for a ceasefire despite international pressure. 7am Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel will take control of "overall security" of besieged Gaza after the war.

Resisting calls for a ceasefire, Netanyahu said there would be no letup in the war to destroy Hamas. According to the health ministry in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes has, thus far, killed over 10,022 Palestinians in Gaza, including 4,800 children and 2,550 women, and wounded more than 25,000. Palestinian Ministry of Health reports and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

November 7, 2am Al-Jazeera reported that an Israeli airstrike destroyed a mosque west of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Earlier, an Israeli airstrike destroyed a mosque in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. The government media office in Gaza announced that 16 hospitals and 34 health centres have been out of operation in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli aggression.