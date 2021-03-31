Pandemic pushes gender parity back by a generation – WEF report

The Covid-19 pandemic and the related economic downturn has impacted women more severely than men and has widened the gender gap by a generation.

On Wednesday, the World Economic Forum (WEF) published its annual Gender Gap Report, and revealed that the impact of the pandemic has increased the gender parity gap by 36 years.

Based on the report’s current trajectory, women will have to wait another 135 years – up from 99 years in 2020 – to achieve overall parity with men.

The report gathered data from 156 countries and based the results on the gender gap in the areas of economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival and political empowerment.

Despite levelling the playing field with men in education and health, the report found that women are not getting the same opportunities, they are facing economic hurdles, and there is a decline in political participation.