Putin expresses condolences to Nigerian President for death of OPEC Secretary General

Moscow - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent condolences to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of Mohammad Barkindo, the secretary general of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), noting his personal contribution to the creation of a unique OPEC+ interaction mechanism. Barkindo died at the age of 64 on Tuesday. He had served as the OPEC secretary general for 6 years and stood at the origins of the creation of the OPEC+ agreement in 2016.

“Please accept our sincere condolences on the untimely death of Mohammed Barkindo, the prominent Nigerian statesman and the OPEC secretary general. “Through his long and effective work in OPEC, he rightfully earned high international authority. He made an especially significant personal contribution to the creation of the OPEC+ unique mechanism of interaction designed to ensure the stable and efficient functioning of the global oil market in the interests of producers and consumers of black gold,” a statement read. The Russian head stressed that Barkindo would be remembered in Russia “as a true friend” of the country.