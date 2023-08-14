Viral plane lady breaks silence after viral ‘that motherf****r is not real’ meltdown

Do you remember that lady who insisted that the person on the plane that she was on, was not real? If you forgot, let me jog your memory. Last month, a video went viral showing a woman on what is believed to be an American Airlines flight, getting off the plane, saying that a passenger or a flight attendant is “not real”.

In the video, she can be heard shouting: “I’m telling you, I’m getting the f**k off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f**k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it. “I don’t give two f**ks, but I am telling you right now – that motherf**ker back there is NOT real! “You can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to,” the woman adds, as she’s seen walking away.

Now the woman has broken her silence after over a month of keeping mum. The woman, who is now identified as Tiffany Gomas, released a video on social media and TMZ, apologising for her meltdown. “Hi everyone, it’s me Tiffany Gomas, probably better known as the ‘crazy plane lady’ which is completely warranted. My use of profanity was completely unnecessary and I want to apologise to everyone on that plane, especially those that had children on abroad,” she posted.

She added that everyone has had bad moments but one of hers was caught on camera for “the world to see multiple times”. “While it has been really comical and I have highly enjoyed the memes, on the flip side, it is very invasive and unkind,” she said, adding that her friends and family have been supporting her through this time. Gomas said she intends on using this experience to do a “little good in the world”, as she is currently working on a website aimed at promoting positive mental health and standing up against cyber bullying.