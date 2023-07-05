WATCH: Hysterical woman threatens to get off plane after seeing passenger who she claims is ‘not real’

Flying isn’t for everyone, especially if you watch way too many horror movies. Movies like “Final Destination” and “Left Behind” will make you think twice about boarding a flight. Especially if you’re a bit of a scary cat.

A TikTok video has surfaced showing a woman having a complete meltdown on a plane after seeing what she claims to be another passenger that’s “not real”. Captioned “#drunkonaplane,” TikTok user Juan Franqui shows the hysterical woman walking down the aisle screaming at fellow passengers as she attempts to exit the aircraft. In the video, with the overlay caption “AA what y’all doing about this”, we hear the unidentified woman yelling: “I’m telling you, I’m getting the f**k off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f**k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it.

“I don’t give two f**ks, but I am telling you right now – that motherf**ker back there is NOT real.” She then points to the back of the plane. At this point, most of the other passengers turn their heads to see what she’s so freaked out about. “You can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to,” the woman adds, as she’s seen walking away.