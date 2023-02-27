WATCH: Rapunzel lets her hair down onto passenger tray table on 5-hour flight

A woman has shared a video on TikTok showing an “inconsiderate” passenger letting her hair down over the back of her seat during a five-hour flight. TikTok creator Julie Christensen, 32, is a food blogger and on her flight from Athens to Amsterdam, a passenger flipped and draped her long hair over the back of the seat, which reached down to Christensen’s tray table, a foodie’s worst nightmare, I’m guessing.

The caption to the video reads: “The joys of travelling… I wish this was staged.” #pleasedont #lol #traveletiquette ♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music @julie.b.christensen The joy of traveling. #omgjustdont She told the “Mirror”: “It was so weird – she started draping her hair over immediately, and she was being very normal about it. “I didn’t see her face at all and she didn’t acknowledge me. I just looked at the guy next to me and he laughed.”

Maybe she thought it’s the perfect time to “let her hair down” and relax. Weird. And this went on for the whole five-hour flight. I wonder why the woman didn’t say anything, but I guess she wanted to avoid drama on the plane since it has been rough in the skies for the past few months. “Hair plane mode activated!’’ she joked in the comments. Others said: “Call the flight attendant, it’s a health hazard.” Correct, lice is very real.

