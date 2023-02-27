A passenger named Thomas Todd took to Twitter early this month to say that a Delta flight attendant insulted his wife by saying she had a “stupid face” and eventually he and his wife were kicked off the plane before it take-off. In a now deleted post, Todd wrote the following on Twitter, according to reports: “This out-of-control flight attendant verbally assaulted, threatened us, and had us wrongly removed from our flight back in November.”

The argument happened when the couple had placed their belongings in the first-class overhead compartment because others were full in their section. The video shared said the following: “I have you on video saying my wife has a stupid face,” Todd is heard saying. To which the flight attendant responds: “I don’t care. Don’t do it, because I will turn this plane back and get you off … don’t press my buttons.”

And as the confrontation continues, it gets a lot more heated: “So then she looks at Jen and says, ‘Don’t look at me with that stupid face.’ Jen looks at her and asks her what she just said and then the lady says that she is from the Bronx and you don’t want this,” Todd told the outlet. Delta passenger says flight attendant told wife she had ‘stupid face’ | ... https://t.co/loB8E5wDVU via @YouTube — Nam Nguyen (@NamNguy01288167) February 9, 2023 According to a New York Post article, Todd and his wife returned to the gate because “several people” had been removed from the plane, because the flight attendant felt “unsafe” “The tribe has spoken, and sis and her hubby were voted off the island,” it said.

Tweeps wrote: ‘’Delta passenger says flight attendant told wife she had ‘stupid face’. I think putting a passenger off an airplane should be the very last thing unless it creates a danger for the flight attendance and the passengers.’’ ‘’I’m with that flight attendant, if you haven't paid for business class seats, then why would you think you were right ? You know what seats you paid for, deal with it!!’’ What’s your take on this one?