WATCH: Assault suspect attacks Las Vegas Judge during sentencing

A Las Vegas courtroom sentencing ended in a brawl on Wednesday after the defendant in a battery case leaped over the tables and charged the presiding judge, causing chaos among court officials and attorneys, US media reported. The violent scenes that were captured on video and shared throughout social media show the suspect, Deobra Redden, rushing Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus.

Judge Holthus fell back over her chair but was not injured during the commotion, the court told AP. At around 11am, chaos ensued at the Regional Justice Centre in Las Vegas as the 30-year-old suspect was held back from attacking Holthus. A man attacked a Clark County judge in court today after she denied his probation. pic.twitter.com/CTL5VgPZFU — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) January 3, 2024 “It happened so fast it was hard to know what to do,” Richard Scow, the Chief County District Attorney, was quoted saying.

Reports indicate that Redden’s defence and the prosecutor were arguing the grounds for either a more strict or lenient sentence. The suspect also pleaded with the judge for a lighter sentence, claiming he was not a rebellious person and in a better mental state. Redden had a history of violent criminal offences prior to his appearance before Judge Holthus.

In the video, Redden can be seen leaping towards Holthus as she says the court will be inflicting a stricter sentence. Screams from officials can be heard afterwards and the tussle ensues on the bottom right of the screen behind Judge Holthus’ table. Balled-up fists were also thrown around freely from the court officials presumably in the direction of Redden who is not visible in frame because of the desk.