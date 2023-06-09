WATCH: Man jumps from second floor after allegedly robbing Apple store

Pretoria – US police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed an Apple store and tried to get away by jumping from the second floor at Willow Grove Park Mall in Abington, Pennsylvania.
In a statement, Abington police said Abdi Wasuge went into the store and acted like a customer who wanted to buy various items.
Instead of buying, police said Wasuge snatched the items and tried to run out of the store but he was stopped by another customer.
A struggle ensued and Wasuge reportedly dropped the items and went for the jump.
“When encountered, he implied he had a gun and threatened to use it. The male then proceeded to jump from the second level down to the first level in attempt to flee,” police said in a statement.
Dude jumps off 2nd floor trying to get away after robbing Apple store 😬pic.twitter.com/pq76hqpcIm— CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) June 7, 2023
As a result of the fall, police said he was injured.
“Abington Police arrived on scene and called emergency medical services. The male required hospitalisation,” said police.
After he was released from hospital, police took him into custody.
Upon further investigation, police discovered that he was not in possession of a firearm.
“He has been charged with robbery and related offences,” police said.
IOL