‘Serial thief’ from Bo-Kaap remains in custody after first court appearance

Solomons made his first appearance in the court where he was remanded in custody and his case postponed to April 24.

Cape Town - Alleged serial thief Shahien Solomons, 21, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court charged with an attack on South Korean tourist Haelin Kim.

Solomons, who is known to Bo-Kaap residents, was arrested after a viral video showed Haelin Kim being attacked in Chiappini Street, Schotsche Kloof.

Kim has left the country. Solomons was charged with attempted robbery. It is alleged that he tried to rob Kim of her cellphone on April 9.

Bo-Kaap residents had earlier said that Solomons, known to hang around a shop on the corner of Rose Street and Helliger Lane, had robbed a guest of his cellphone.