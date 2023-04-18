‘Serial thief’ from Bo-Kaap remains in custody after first court appearance

Cape Town - Alleged serial thief Shahien Solomons, 21, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court charged with an attack on South Korean tourist Haelin Kim.
Solomons made his first appearance in the court where he was remanded in custody and his case postponed to April 24.
Solomons, who is known to Bo-Kaap residents, was arrested after a viral video showed Haelin Kim being attacked in Chiappini Street, Schotsche Kloof.
Kim has left the country. Solomons was charged with attempted robbery. It is alleged that he tried to rob Kim of her cellphone on April 9.
Bo-Kaap residents had earlier said that Solomons, known to hang around a shop on the corner of Rose Street and Helliger Lane, had robbed a guest of his cellphone.
Neighbourhood watch chairperson Ebrahim Christian advised tourists not to walk around in secluded or quiet streets with electronic equipment exposed.
“Also, don’t walk in areas that you don’t know while alone; rather do it in a group and by that you would be much safer within the area.
“Also, for people visiting in tour groups with cars, because we have car break-ins, rather put your stuff in the boot instead of leaving it exposed in the cars.
“What happens a lot of the time is the tour groups leave their bags in the cars and that creates an opportunity for a criminal,” he said.