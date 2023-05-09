WATCH: Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan arrested

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, 71, was arrested at the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, in a dramatic move that threatens to spark nationwide protests. The former cricket star turned political leader is facing multiple corruption charges.

It has been reported that Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the country's anti-corruption agency, after he did not appear before it “despite notices” issued. According to Reuters, the bureau had issued arrest warrants for Khan on May 1. “Khan is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices,” it said.

Khan's graft case is one of more than 100 registered against him since he was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote in April last year. He served four years of his five-year term. Khan has previously rejected the corruption allegations saying the charges against him were political.

Footage of Khan's dramatic arrest, which has been doing the rounds on international news sites and social media, shows security personnel in riot-control gear whisking Khan away in a van. It has been widely reported that previous attempts to arrest Khan resulted in clashes between his supporters and law enforcement agencies. [email protected]