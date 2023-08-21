Run on Numbers: SASRIA - a reflection of SA’s current unstable societal issues expressed in financial terms

The Reinsurance of Material Damage and Losses Amendment Act of 1990 was repealed in December 1998 and replaced with the Conversion of SASRIA Act 134, which intended to provide for the conversion of the South African Special Risks Insurance Association (SASRIA) into a public company, with a share capital, and for connected matters. SASRIA is a public enterprise listed under Schedule 3B of the Public Finance Management Act of 1999.

The company is a non-life insurance company that provides coverage for damage caused by special risks such as politically motivated malicious acts, riots, strikes, terrorism, and public disorders. The origins of the company go back to the Soweto riots in 1976. At the time, the private insurers considered the risk too high and could not accommodate the market with insurance cover. International Re-insurers were also not prepared to offer re-insurance to short-term insurance companies.