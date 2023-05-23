Risk management strategies before potential grid collapse

As South Africans prepare themselves for higher stages of load shedding in the coming colder months there remains a growing concern around the possibility of a total grid failure. A grid failure is described as a total or partial interruption or suspension of electrical power supply from the national, regional, municipal or private grid supplier resulting in widespread power outages.

“The risk of a total grid failure is seeming like more of a real possibility and can no longer be considered an unforeseen event, meaning it no longer falls within the definition of an insurance peril. This has necessitated insurers to subsequently exclude cover,” says Hermanus van der Linde, CEO, IntegriSure Brokers. Although the South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) has withdrawn circulars announcing that it will no longer provide cover for damage to property caused during riots and protests in the event of an electricity grid collapse, there are other risks that need to be assessed. The country has reached a stage where preparation for a complete blackout needs to be factored into strategic planning.

“To manage the risks associated with any incident, including a potential grid collapse, individuals and businesses should take proactive steps and have contingency plans in place to manage any possible disruptions,” says Van der Linde. Effective risk management involves identifying potential risks, assessing how likely they are to happen, what their impact may be, and how you can minimise or mitigate them. Once you have determined these elements it is essential to put the right measures in place and formulate a risk management plan. Van der Linde shares five risk management strategies for individuals and businesses to consider:

1. Risk assessment: identify all potential risks and consider the possible resultant damage. Also include a risk assessment related to your finances, investments and legal compliance. 2. Risk control: some risks cannot pro-actively be prevented. Put systems in place to minimise the impact they may have. 3. Risk financing: involves having a financial buffer in place for reparations or to cover potential losses for a short period of time.

4. Risk governance: this risk management strategy involves formulating a risk management team who are responsible for overseeing all risk management measures and who are accountable for responding to risks as soon as they arise. 5. Continuity planning: involves thinking ahead and creating a plan to quickly resume critical functions should an incident occur. “You may need to integrate a few of these strategies, depending on the nature of the risks you are planning for. Be realistic, learn how to prioritise and formulate an effective risk management strategy best suited to your specific needs.”

It is important to note that risk management is an ongoing process, so it is essential to monitor and review your risks and controls. This can involve conducting regular audits, updating your risk management plan as needed, and monitoring industry trends to identify new possible risks. “By taking proactive steps to manage the risks associated with a potential grid collapse, individuals and businesses can help to ensure that they are prepared for any eventuality,” Van der Linde says. PERSONAL FINANCE