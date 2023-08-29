Independent Online
Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Listen: Capitec's growth story and their view on money safety

Welcome to the Personal Finance Podcast show with me content editor Ruan Jooste. Our show is available on all major podcast platforms including Google and Apple and Spotify to name a few. This podcast might be supported by advertising.

Published 19m ago

In March, reached the 20 million clients milestone and it now owns the biggest market share compared to older banks. We have Francois Viviers, Group Executive: Marketing and Communications at Capitec in studio today to talk us through the business of banking and lessons learnt with client experiences when it comes to money safety and cybersecurity.

He has over a decade of experience in different positions at South Africa's biggest digital bank. He took over the management of the brand at the critical juncture where Capitec was established as a household name domestically, and he says he is now focused on the next phase of growth.

PERSONAL FINANCE

CapitecSouth AfricaPodcastsbankingMoney MattersConsumer WatchAdvicecyber crime