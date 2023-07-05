Listen: Consumers are in the dark about credit insurance

If you’ve seen the news reports about household names in the credit industry being taken to task by the Regulator for “incorrectly selling credit insurance products, was probably the first time you heard about credit life insurance, but if you have ever purchased anything on credit, or taken out an unsecured loan, chances are, you have also bought credit insurance.

Credit life insurance is the insurance cover a consumer takes out in the event of their death, disability, terminal illness, unemployment, or another insurable risk that is likely to impair the consumer’s ability to earn an income or pay their monthly instalments under a credit agreement.