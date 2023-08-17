Independent Online
Listen: Debt Review - the other side of the story

Welcome to the Personal Finance Podcast show with me content editor Ruan Jooste. Our show is available on all major podcast platforms including Google and Apple and Spotify to name a few.

Published 49m ago

Today we talk about debt review. I recently wrote a Rants and Cents column, on the matter stating that the process is not the be-all and end-all of becoming free of debt, as a matter of fact, it is an expensive exercise and there are a lot of chance-takers out there. I was even threatened with legal action by some of them after I reported some of their misleading and paid-for advertising on Facebook.

But when Wikus Olivier, the MD of CreditSmart gave me a call on the matter stating that it would be very educational if we could have a conversation on why Debt Counselling is not a quick-fix and help consumers understand the process before they 'get in' into it, I agreed with him. He also said that organisations need to start taking responsibility to avoid placing people needlessly under Debt Counselling.

