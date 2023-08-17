Listen: Debt Review - the other side of the story

Today we talk about debt review. I recently wrote a Rants and Cents column, on the matter stating that the process is not the be-all and end-all of becoming free of debt, as a matter of fact, it is an expensive exercise and there are a lot of chance-takers out there. I was even threatened with legal action by some of them after I reported some of their misleading and paid-for advertising on Facebook.

But when Wikus Olivier, the MD of CreditSmart gave me a call on the matter stating that it would be very educational if we could have a conversation on why Debt Counselling is not a quick-fix and help consumers understand the process before they 'get in' into it, I agreed with him. He also said that organisations need to start taking responsibility to avoid placing people needlessly under Debt Counselling.