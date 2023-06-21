Listen: Gap Cover. The what, the why, the who, the when and the how

Medical expenses can easily become a burden, and while you are typically young and healthy earlier in life, accidents do happen and critical illness can be diagnosed the older you get, and in both cases, it will be more likely that you will need costly medical treatment. That is where gap cover has become a vital part of a comprehensive financial planning tool set, regardless of your life stage.

Effective financial planning is essential whether you are in your 20s or your 80s or anything in between, and it means much more than having just a retirement annuity or saving to buy your first home. I recently wrote in my Rants and Cents column on the rising cost of medical treatment and increasing shortfalls in health coverage, and how the proposed NHI won’t solve the problem.