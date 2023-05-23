Independent Online
Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Listen: Stokvels encouraged to diversify and grow their portfolios

Published 17m ago

Stokvel concepts with appropriate investment models may hold the key to alleviating poverty and extending equal access to economic ownership and capital accumulation in South Africa.

Most people have been using stokvels for informal savings over the years, frequently depleting their savings around the December holidays, before spending binges during the festive season and starting over the following year. Sifiso Nkosi , Product Growth Head of FNB Cash Investments tells Personal Finance how instead of withdrawing all funds for short-term goals, experts believe that stokvels should consider diversifying their portfolios using a wide variety of investment vehicles that can yield returns that surpass inflation.

