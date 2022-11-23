8 ways to enjoy Christmas lunch without the stress of rising food costs

With a rise in food prices as well as increases in the cost of electricity and petrol, and the interest rate set to hike this week, South African consumers will probably have to rethink their spending over the festive period. The December period is usually a time when families get together and sit around a table to share a meal, especially on Christmas Day.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, with food prices increasing - well over R600 for a food basket since last year, many consumers will have fewer items in their food baskets and hence on the dinner table. But just because grocery prices have gone up in a year, there is no need for your Christmas lunch to take away your cheer because of high costs. Here are eight ways you can stretch your rands to make sure that your families have enough when they sit down to celebrate Christmas.

1. Plan ahead Christmas Day is usually the day when families put out big spreads of food to celebrate. Plan ahead and know what food you want to serve for the day and budget accordingly. This plan will allow you to prioritise what you want for the day and resist the temptation to buy unnecessary items.

Story continues below Advertisement

Since children may be on holiday and more food is consumed at home, also make up a holiday season menu and then a shopping list that you stick to as well. 2. Grocery items that have been reduced When visiting your local retailer, be on the lookout for items that have been reduced. Many South African retailers such as Pick n Pay or Checkers will reduce the cost of the item because it is out of season, like Easter chocolates or items such as vegetables will be reduced if they are a day old.

Story continues below Advertisement

3. Shop in advance for Christmas meal When you see specials on items you need for your planned meal buy them, you can freeze the items or cook them in advance and then freeze them. This will help you to spread the costs over a couple of weeks. 4. Buying in bulk

According to South African retailer Makro, bulk-buying of non-perishable items at the beginning of every month can help you save money when you are shopping. Makro said that stores would offer major deals on products that are bought in bulk, plus it is cheaper to buy pantry fillers in bulk because people can save on excess packaging. Buying in bulks means that there is no waste because people will buy exactly what they need for their pantry. To make sure there is no wastage when bulk buying, monitor how you consume in a month and then calculate how much you need over a longer period of time.

5. Be in the know You need to research the discounts the different South African retailers have and then compare prices. Once you have compared the prices, you can decide where to purchase your goods. You also need to know about the loyalty programmes offered by retailers because membership to those programmes may offer consumers even further discounts.

There is also no need to only buy big brand names or at big retailers. Join groups that let you know about specials and also advise of shops that perhaps sell “spoiled” goods or out-of-date goods (which are perfectly okay still) at greatly reduced prices. 6. Save There is still some time for you to save a portion of your salary to put towards your December Christmas budget. By saving your money now, you won’t have to stress about how much money you need for groceries.

7. Bring and share If every one contributes to the Christmas lunch, it can ease the burden on just one person or family having to dig deep. Someone can be put in charge of starters, two to three people in charge of mains and someone in charge of desserts. That way everyone gets to contribute.

8. Get creative Even a Vienna sausage and some greenery can be turned into a Christmas tree on the plate with blobs of mustard and tomato sauce being decorations on it. Think of other fun and creative ways to present your meal. Chop fruits and veg up and cluster together in colours or look on Pinterest to get some ideas on how to make whatever it is you are serving be enticing and interesting and especially fun for the younger ones. You could even make it a game to see who can make the most unusual and fun presentation on a platter. This will be the talking point and no one will even notice much else.