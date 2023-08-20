Run on Numbers: Companies must Act their age

For companies to act their age, they should know in which phase of their lifespan they find themselves. The SA Post Office, for example, is at the end of its lifespan, be it for right or wrong reasons. They must now act like a company on the decline, the same as SAA and a host of other such public companies. The Industrial Revolution was a period of scientific and technological development in the 18th century that transformed largely rural, agrarian societies, especially in Europe and North America, into industrialised, urban ones. Goods that had once been painstakingly crafted by hand started to be produced in mass quantities by machines in factories, thanks to the introduction of new machines and techniques in textiles, iron making and other industries.

According to Wikipedia, there are 5,586 companies older than 200 years in the world, but most of them are not on the Fortune 500 list. According to Fortune, the oldest company on the Fortune 500 list is DuPont, which was founded in 1802. There are only 12 companies on the list that are older than 100 years. The average lifespan of a US S&P 500 company has fallen by 80% in the last 80 years (from 67 to 15 years), and 76% of UK FTSE 100 companies have disappeared in the last 30 years. In South Africa, Eskom is also dying. Established in March 1923, it just managed to make it to 100 years and will shortly be broken up into three pieces. Eskom’s debt burden of R420 billion is too much to handle, and it already struggles to meet electricity demand. The same goes for other SOEs, like SAA, the South African Post Office and Transnet, which struggle to fulfil their mandate and support the economy. The next phases of a company’s lifespan are: