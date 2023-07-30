Words on Wealth: Over-indebted? Do this before considering debt review

The debt review process, introduced into our consumer legislation in 2007, is widely touted as the best solution for consumers who have become over-indebted, and in these difficult times, debt counselling firms have seen a surge in applications. But although it offers a lifeline for people drowning in debt, it should not be undertaken lightly, and only when you have exhausted other debt-reduction options and know exactly what the process entails. Back in 2019, the National Credit Regulator (NCR) warned against aggressive and misleading marketing practices by debt counselling firms. Recently, at Capitec’s annual general meeting in May, CEO Gerrie Fourie noted that many people were entering debt-counselling prematurely.

“I believe there’s a place for debt counsellors, but unfortunately there are many people going into debt counselling who should have first gone to their bank. Twenty percent of people going into debt review terminate within the first 12 months, after paying their R9 000 to the debt counsellor, with no change in their indebtedness, which clearly shows they shouldn’t have been there. Unfortunately, what people don’t understand is that their credit record has been tarnished permanently, so the likelihood of them being granted credit again is very slim,” Fourie said. The 2019 NCR warning said debt review was being advertised as “a payment holiday or a savings plan where consumers are promised to save up to a certain percentage of their monthly instalments”. This type of advertising is misleading and prohibited, the regulator said. “Consumers need to understand that debt counselling is a relief measure to cope with financial distress, and that they remain responsible to continue paying their debts until they are paid up. Debt counselling does not in any way give consumers a break from paying their debts.”

The regulator said it encouraged consumers to be proactive and seek help immediately when they noticed signs of over-indebtedness and financial distress. “Before consumers sign the debt counselling application form, they have to make sure that they understand what the debt counselling process is, what their rights and obligations are as well as the consequences of being under debt counselling. Debt counsellors have an obligation to explain the process in detail and to disclose applicable debt counselling fees in writing,” the NCR said. A big attraction for entering debt counselling is that, once a repayment plan has been negotiated, your creditors cannot take legal action against you, as long as you keep your side of the deal. It also forces you to change your spending behaviour, which you may feel you don’t have the self-discipline to do yourself.

But it does tie you into a long, fairly costly process, with many onerous conditions attached. In a comprehensive article I wrote for Personal Finance magazine at the beginning of last year, “Dealing with Debt”, I listed the various debt-reduction options open to you. Debt counselling came second-last, just before sequestration, the most radical option of all. )The digital version can be found on www.iol.co.za, under the features and then digital magazines sections) Here, briefly, are your options if you’re struggling with debt: Voluntary arrangements. Debt consolidation. Debt mediation Debt administration. Debt counselling (debt review) Voluntary sequestration. * Hesse is the former editor of Personal Finance