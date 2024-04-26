This is the most expensive home in Wilderness - Do you have R75 million?

A villa in the affluent Garden Route area of the Western Cape has hit the market and is going for a cool R75 million. The home is located in Wilderness and has been named as the most expensive home in the area. The Garden Route is known for its for its serene coastline and according to Remax property has gained popularity among prospective homeowners since the Covid-19 pandemic and the influx of remote working.

Picture: Remax The 10-bedroom beachfront villa up for grabs is in a resort called Dunes and given its price tag is one of the most expensive listing in the area to date. Prospective buyers, according to the real estate group will not have to pay a transfer duty if they have a cool R75 million to drop. So what do you get for 3 quarters of a hundred million rand? The property for one has access to a private beach.

Each room has its own ensuite and according to Remax “epitomises modern elegance with its lavish finishes and meticulous attention to detail”. The home has a number of balconies overlooking the ocean and has ample space for relaxation and entertainment. Apparently, the homeowner can expect to see dolphins from their mansion as they enjoy the heated swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, and fire pit that the home provides.

The mega-million rand home also has a games room and a stylish cigar lounge for those inclined toward that lifestyle. Picture: Remax Load shedding The energy crisis and and the plebeian issue most South Africans endure, that being load shedding is not going to be a problem for the home owners of this villa. The house boast a 32 solar panels with a 10kva Victron inverter and 27kva battery that will ensure the residents do not have to deal with load shedding.

A Constantia home for R107 million In March, the most expensive property in Constantia went on the market for a mind numbing R107 million. The property is called “House Zai” and is located in Bel Ombre Estate in the Constantia area, according to Seeff Property. The home is the first in the Southern Suburbs which was designed by world-renowned Cape Town architect, Stefan Antoni from SAOTA. It covers 1407 square-metres and is on two acres of land with north-facing views of Constantiaberg.

The house has six bedrooms including a main suite that is 140 square-metres. House Zai also has two guest suites along with an additional guest apartment with a living area, kitchen, private entrance and garden, Seeff said. The house is still on the market and has not changed in price.