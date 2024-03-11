Tips and tricks you can use to spruce up your home and up its value before you sell

Selling your house is about more than simply finding a buyer; it’s also about optimising your return on investment, so put some time and money into improving your home’s appeal and functioning in order to attract more potential buyers and negotiate a higher sale price. According to Cobus Odendaal, the chief executive of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty in Johannesburg and Randburg, increasing the value of your property may help you stand out in a competitive market since buyers now have access to a wide range of homes online, so yours must make a good impact from the outset.

“Increasing your home’s value can expedite the selling process and reduce the time your property spends on the market because homes that are well-maintained, updated, and move-in ready are more likely to attract serious buyers and receive offers quickly. “Furthermore, boosting your home’s value can improve your negotiating power and give you leverage during the sales process. When your home is in top condition and offers desirable features, you can justify a higher asking price and negotiate from a position of strength,” Odendaal said. Odendaal stated that there are several house renovations that may be made to increase the appeal of a property and attract potential purchasers.

Depending on your budget and the state of your property, the following are the most likely to increase value and draw buyer interest: Boost kerb appeal Kerb appeal means the attractiveness of a property and its surroundings when viewed from the street.

The outside of your property is the first thing potential buyers see, so it's critical to make an excellent first impression. Invest in landscaping, trimming overgrown shrubs, mowing the grass, and planting beautiful flowers. For a new, welcome appeal, try repainting the front door, replacing obsolete hardware, and changing outside lighting fixtures. Improve energy efficiency

Energy-efficient features not only appeal to environmentally aware purchasers, but they may also reduce energy costs, making your property more appealing to potential buyers. In South Africa, solar geysers and other sources of energy are popular attractions. Create additional living space

Increasing the usable square footage of your property can significantly boost its value. Consider completing an attic or garage to provide more living space, such as a home office, guest room, or leisure area, or expanding your outside living space by adding or extending a patio. Even modest modifications, such as transforming a closet into a built-in workstation or adding a window seat, may provide utility and appeal to your house. Maximise storage space