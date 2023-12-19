Woah! This city has nine out of ten of Mzansi’s most expensive suburbs

Nine of the most expensive areas throughout the country are in Cape Town, based on a Seeff Property Group review of average selling prices this year Only Sandhurst in the Sandton/Johannesburg region cracks the top ten.

These top ten suburbs now all demand average prices far above R10 million, with the top suburbs commanding prices above R20 million (Clifton and Bantry Bay). “Notably, there were three Sandton/Joburg suburbs in the top ten list five years ago, but this year, there is only Sandhurst, although it boasts a notable uptick in the median price,” said Samuel Seeff, chairman of the group. “Notable too, is that Higgovale in the Cape Town City Bowl is now also in the top ten list.

“It once again stands as testimony to the allure of Cape Town, but more than that, the absolute confidence in the Cape Town property market.” SA’s top ten super luxury suburbs by average selling price in 2023 Rank Suburb Area Median price Highest price achieved 1 Clifton Atlantic Seaboard R25M R150M 2 Bantry Bay Atlantic Seaboard R22M R60M 3 Llandudno Atlantic Seaboard R19.95M R33M 4 Sandhurst Sandton/Joburg R19M – 5 Bishopscourt Southern Suburbs R17.55M R90M 6 Higgovale City Bowl R16.2M R33M 7 Waterfront Atlantic Seaboard R15.2M R54M 8 Fresnaye Atlantic Seaboard R15M R71.25M 9 Camps Bay Atlantic Seaboard R14.8M R42M 10 Constantia Upper Southern Suburbs R13.1M R70M Source: Seeff, based on Lightstone/Propstats data According to the company, Cape Town is not just the finest city in the world, as selected for the eighth year in a row by the “Telegraph” Travel Awards, but also the best spot to invest your property money.

Wealthy Johannesburg purchasers, as well as foreign buyers, are said to be all investing in Cape Town, with their faith having been rewarded. Despite a difficult year, Cape Town's property market is expected to conclude on another high note, with an average transaction price of R2.1 million, according to Lightstone statistics. “It is no surprise that seven of the top ten suburbs are located on the premier Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl belt where buyers have spent on average more over the past three years,” said licensee for Seeff Atlantic Seaboard, Ross Levin.