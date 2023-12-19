Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLPropertyCommercialResidentialHome & GardenSimply Green
Independent Online | Property
Search IOL
IOLPropertyCommercialResidentialHome & GardenSimply Green
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Woah! This city has nine out of ten of Mzansi’s most expensive suburbs

An expensive home in Bantry Bay on the Atlantic Seaboard. Picture: Mathew Van Niekerk/Supplied

An expensive home in Bantry Bay on the Atlantic Seaboard. Picture: Mathew Van Niekerk/Supplied

Published 2h ago

Share

Nine of the most expensive areas throughout the country are in Cape Town, based on a Seeff Property Group review of average selling prices this year

Only Sandhurst in the Sandton/Johannesburg region cracks the top ten.

These top ten suburbs now all demand average prices far above R10 million, with the top suburbs commanding prices above R20 million (Clifton and Bantry Bay).

“Notably, there were three Sandton/Joburg suburbs in the top ten list five years ago, but this year, there is only Sandhurst, although it boasts a notable uptick in the median price,” said Samuel Seeff, chairman of the group.

“Notable too, is that Higgovale in the Cape Town City Bowl is now also in the top ten list.

“It once again stands as testimony to the allure of Cape Town, but more than that, the absolute confidence in the Cape Town property market.”

SA’s top ten super luxury suburbs by average selling price in 2023
RankSuburbAreaMedian priceHighest price achieved
1CliftonAtlantic SeaboardR25MR150M
2Bantry BayAtlantic SeaboardR22MR60M
3LlandudnoAtlantic SeaboardR19.95MR33M
4SandhurstSandton/JoburgR19M
5BishopscourtSouthern SuburbsR17.55MR90M
6HiggovaleCity BowlR16.2MR33M
7WaterfrontAtlantic SeaboardR15.2MR54M
8FresnayeAtlantic SeaboardR15MR71.25M
9Camps BayAtlantic SeaboardR14.8MR42M
10Constantia UpperSouthern SuburbsR13.1MR70M

Source: Seeff, based on Lightstone/Propstats data

According to the company, Cape Town is not just the finest city in the world, as selected for the eighth year in a row by the “Telegraph” Travel Awards, but also the best spot to invest your property money.

Wealthy Johannesburg purchasers, as well as foreign buyers, are said to be all investing in Cape Town, with their faith having been rewarded.

Despite a difficult year, Cape Town's property market is expected to conclude on another high note, with an average transaction price of R2.1 million, according to Lightstone statistics.

“It is no surprise that seven of the top ten suburbs are located on the premier Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl belt where buyers have spent on average more over the past three years,” said licensee for Seeff Atlantic Seaboard, Ross Levin.

Despite market issues, the market in this region has traded somewhat higher than in 2022, which was already a highly profitable year, he said.

The market has seen an increase in the number of offerings, but at lower price points. Nonetheless, the market at the top end was up compared to the pre-pandemic period in 2019.

IOL

Related Topics:

PropertiesResidential propertyFinanceMoney MattersLuxury homesPropertyProperty investment