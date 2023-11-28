Sport is a business in which those who rally behind the scenes and make everything happen are usually outshone by the athletes. This past weekend, however, the script flipped when Randall de Grill lifted the trophy at the final Padel4Good Men's event at the Virgin Active Padel Centre in Paarden Eiland on Friday. While De Grill certainly falls into the category of 'athlete' as well as he is of course a padel enthusiast, having participated in all of the men's Padel4Good tournaments held in Cape Town this year, it's perhaps his other presence at the Virgin Active Padel Centre - the one of manager and overall 'vibe' behind the burgeoning racket sport - that had received the most recognition until now.

And for good reason. The Padel4Good events held in Paarden Eiland in 2023 have proven hugely successful, and that has been evident not only in spectator attendance, but also in what has been done for those in need, with women and children affected by gender-based violence, abuse, poverty and hunger the primary focus. De Grill has of course been integral in ensuring the success of those events, and at the weekend, the final men's event of the year turned out to be particularly special for him.

Having sustained an injury at the previous event which prevented him from completing the tournament, De Grill made up for lost time on Friday by finishing top of the podium alongside his partner, Keagan Troskie. Speaking after the event, both athletes praised everybody involved for the evening's triumph. "To all the finalists and everybody that took part tonight, it was really an amazing event. It was played in good spirits, as it always should be," Troskie said after the event.

De Grill highlighted how highly-competitive the tournament was and made special mention of the camaraderie and greater cause that is synonymous with Padel4Good showcases. "Thank you everyone for coming out. There were some tough challenges and a successful event all-in-all. "On behalf of Gia (Cawood; from NPO EnrichSA) and the team, thank you all so much.

"This is not just about the tournament - it's about camaraderie, it's about fun, it's about getting together and supporting a bigger cause." The final Padel4Good event (ladies) will take place at the Virgin Active Padel Centre in Paarden Eiland on Saturday, December 9. Winners:

Randall de Grill and Keagan Troskie Bijou Benjamin and Andre Kramer LeRoux Diedericks and Miles Bisset