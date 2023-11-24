Padel4Good set to light up Cape Town

If the penultimate Padel4Good event of the year turns out to be anything like the ones that took place earlier this season, there can be no doubt that the year will end on a high. Friday will see the final men's event of the year go down at the Virgin Active Padel Centre in Paarden Eiland in Cape Town, with the last women's event scheduled to take place on December 8.

The previous events certainly were noteworthy as it not only had huge spectator attendance and proper all-round entertainment, but also thrived in what Padel4Good is all about - creating hope (especially with one spectator - a husband of one of the female players - donating R20 000 to the cause). Speaking in the build-up to the event, Enrich SA's Gia Cawood gave praise to the way supporters have rallied to ensure that the events prove hugely successful.

"As we gear up for our Padel4Good men's event. we are thrilled by the overwhelming support from our community," said Cawood. "With our men's event completely sold out for November 24th, it is evident that our community is passionately invested in our cause. Your participation speaks volumes about our shared dedication to uplifting women and children across South Africa.

"Your enthusiasm is the driving force behind our cause, and we can't wait for an exhilarating game that will further our mission of creating positive change together." Cawood couldn't confirm the upcoming dates for next year as it has not been finalised just yet, but there is still quite a bit of Padel action for fans to enjoy in 2023. Padel is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, and the Balwin Padel Thaba Eco Estate Open 2023 (Ladies) event is testament to that.