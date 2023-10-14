Padel4Good building on the success of women’s day event

Padel4Good will host their second all-women’s event of the year at the Virgin Active Padel Centre in Paarden Eiland in Cape Town on Saturday. With all their racket showcases proving hugely successful thus far this year, the latest Padel4Good tournament is the latest one scheduled to build on their previous successes.

On Women's Day, August 9, Padel4Good exhibited its first-ever all-women's event in celebration of National Women’s Day, with 32 women competing for bragging rights in the Mother City. And this weekend's 'ladies-only' focus is a perfect extension of the triumphant display event organisers put together the last time.

Padel4Good helping wider society Speaking in the build-up to the competition, EnrichSA’s Gia Cawood highlighted the role that Padel4Good plays outside of the sporting zone. Padel4Good is a Non-Profit Organisation that works in association with NPO Enrich South Africa, the Ryan O’Connor Foundation (ROC), and various sponsors that play a key role in assisting women and children affected by gender-based violence, abuse, poverty and hunger.

"We are absolutely thrilled about our upcoming Women's Tournament on the 14th October 2023. It's a day filled with excitement, sportsmanship, and, most importantly, a powerful cause," said Cawood. "Padel4good stands hand in hand with Enrich South Africa to make a positive impact in the lives of women and children. This event serves as a beacon of hope and empowerment, showcasing the strength and unity of women, and we can't wait to share this experience with everyone," she added. The most-recent Padel4Good men's event not only amassed massive spectator support, but also saw a newcomer welcomed to the Padel4Good podium.

The remaining two Padel4Good events will consist of one women's and one men's tournament, respectively.