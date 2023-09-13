Padel4Good: Something to help with the Bok fever

If you’ve got Bok fever and are struggling to stay occupied until South Africa’s Pool A game against Romania on Sunday, head over to Paarden Eiland this weekend to enjoy one of the fastest-growing sports in the world — Padel. The Padel4Good foundation returns to the Virgin Active Padel Club in Paarden Eiland this coming Friday for the brand’s fifth Padel show for 2023.

Friday night’s show launches off the back of a successful Women’s Day event, which took place on August 9th as 32 women competed for bragging rights in a show driven by a bigger purpose. The Padel4Good initiative uses the sport as a vehicle to promote health and well-being, but more importantly, plays a pivotal role in assisting women and children exposed to and affected by gender-based violence, abuse, poverty, and hunger. While all funds raised at the event go to foundations such as NPO Enrich SA and the Ryan O’Connor Foundation (ROC), various sponsors including Samsung, the Real Repair Company, Intergro Technologies, Cellucity, G Tech Office Solution, HP Inc, and the Go Global Group have all come on board to assist in growing the sport in South Africa and ultimately help improve the lives of vulnerable women and children of the Western Cape and South Africa.

Friday’s show will see 32 men battle it out for honours after Janine Stokes and Debbie Sendintook took home the spoils at the all-women’s event when they beat Carolanne Lumsden and Karen van Huyssteen in the finals. The tournament will consist of four groups of four teams, each group competing in a round-robin format. The top two teams of each group will then progress to the quarters, semis, and finals. Playing tickets for this month's event were booked in a hurry, however, fans are welcome to come along and support friends and family while enjoying live music and food/drinks on sale.