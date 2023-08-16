Padel4Good Women's Day event in Paarden Eiland a raging success

The 9th of August turned out to be a raging success for the Padel4Good Foundation after hosting its first-ever all-women’s event at the Virgin Active Padel Club in Paarden Eiland. In celebration of National Women’s Day, the brand invited 32 ladies to showcase their Padel skills as they rallied together using sport as a vehicle to help empower women and children at risk and bring awareness to the scourges that are gender-based violence and child abuse.

In the end, Janine Stokes and Debbie Sendin beat Carolanne Lumsden and Karen van Huyssteen in the finals as Engelge De Jongh and Nadya Ritschewald walked away as plate winners after a fun-filled day that included live music, entertainment, and fun for all. With the competitors list being fully booked well in advance and an event well-attended by friends, family, and athletes within the Padel community, EnrichSA’s Gia Cawood - who started the NPO - was overjoyed by the success of the day and the funds brought in. “My heart is filled with excitement and gratitude knowing we could successfully host our first Women’s Day event. This event goes beyond just playing the sport we love; it embodies the essence of unity and empowerment. We couldn’t have chosen a more fitting date to gather and honor the amazing women who inspire us each day,” said Cawood.

Padel4Good works hand in hand with NPO Enrich South Africa, the Ryan O’Connor Foundation (ROC), and various sponsors who play a pivotal role in assisting women and children exposed to and affected by gender-based violence, abuse, poverty, and hunger. While all funds raised at the Padel4Good events go to the foundations mentioned, the event also receives backing from established brands across South Africa. The likes of Samsung, the Real Repair Company, Intergro Technologies, Cellucity, G Tech Office Solution, HP Inc, and the Go Global Group have all come on board to assist in growing the sport in South Africa and subsequently helping where it matters, by protecting and uplifting the vulnerable women and children of the Western Cape and South Africa.