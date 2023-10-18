A sea of purple padel players make a big splash in Paarden Eiland

If a marker was needed to prove the upward curve in growth and popularity of padel in Cape Town, then the Padel4Good event at the Virgin Active Padel Centre in Paarden Eiland at the weekend would have been the perfect indicator. It was the second all-women's Padel4Good event of the year at the venue on Saturday, and while all the fixtures have proven hugely successful thus far, the most recent one was even bigger and better, with the venue manager and event host hailing the event as one of the most exciting ones yet.

The energy was palpable, and the sea of the players' purple sweaters that took over the Padel Centre only added to that. The wide variety of exciting prizes for players ranged from kitchen appliances to Sorbet vouchers, while the winners both received Takealot vouchers worth R3000 each. Event organisers didn't skimp on the honours when it came to the runners-up, either, and the spot and spirit-award prizes during the event ensured that things were pepped up from start to finish. And in true Padel4Good fashion, giving and extending help was the highlight of the campaign, with one of the winners' husbands offering to contribute R20 000 to the NPOs.

Padel4Good is a sporting charity that works in association with NPO Enrich South Africa, the Ryan O’Connor Foundation (ROC), and various sponsors to lend a helping hand to women and children affected by gender-based violence, abuse, poverty and hunger. EnrichSA’s Gia Cawood praised the enthusiasm and sense of unity — something that was clearly visible in the camaraderie among the players — that came through during the event. "It was a day filled with energy, enthusiasm, and an overwhelming sense of unity. We are delighted that our community came together to enjoy an incredible day of sportsmanship while supporting our cause,” Cawood said.

"This event not only brings out the best in women's sports but also serves as a testament to our commitment to supporting women and children in need. We're proud of the impact we're making, and it's all thanks to the incredible women and our supporters who make it possible." Kim Krog, who finished in the top podium spot with partner Janine Stokes, highlighted the perfect recipe of do-good and enjoyment that the Padel4Good brand has managed to dish up so successfully thus far. "It was a phenomenal day for a really good cause for women and children," Krog shared.

"We managed to win today, which made it even better, and we had so much fun with all the ladies. There were some awesome personalities, we had lots of fun." Terina Coetzee and Lindy Sachs claimed the second position, while Clarissa Vargas Herrere and Lindie Coetzee took the Plate honours. Remaining Padel4Good Fixtures for 2023:

24th November 2023 (Men) 8th December 2023 (Women)