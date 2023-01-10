Absa Run Your City Series to make Gqeberha debut in April

Cape Town - The Absa Run Your City series, South Africa’s award-winning road running races, have added a Gqeberha stop to its annual calendar.

Story continues below Advertisement

As a result, the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K will debut on Sunday, April 2. The series is a diverse road running mass participation event that joins elites, avid runners, walkers and individuals looking to live healthier lifestyles. World-class achievements and fun for all participants go hand in hand at each event. “A strong emphasis will be hosting mass participation road races to highlight city landmarks and include magnificent views. It will feature lively performances from some of the host city’s leading performing arts groups,” said Michael Meyer, managing director of Stillwater Sports and founder of the Absa Run Your City Series. “On Sunday, 2 April 2023, Gqeberha residents will witness world class performances in the city that is well known for breaking records. We’d like to invite all runners and walkers to be part of the action.”

The Gqeberha race will kickstart the 2023 series. From there the series moves on to Cape Town (May), Durban (July), Tshwane (August) and ends in Joburg (September).

Story continues below Advertisement

After a fantastic 2022 season which saw the series back to near capacity attendance, title sponsor Absa together with Stillwater Sports, the organisers, are excited to welcome Gqeberha and Tshwane as host cities, elevating the series from three to five mass participation events in 2023. ALSO READ: Seasoned trail runners Nienaber and Visser enter the three-day AfricanX event in Grabouw The two new cities will add a fresh and exciting experience for runners competing in those events. On August 27 runners will line up in Tshwane for a mass participation event in the Jacaranda City.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We are thrilled to welcome Gqeberha and Tshwane as host cities of the Absa Series in 2023,” said Meyer. Prodigal Khumalo cements status among SA ultra-running legends “Growing the series from three to five events is no small feat and would not have been possible without the support of Absa who have been a driving force since we welcomed them on board in 2021 and other key sponsors such as Puma, DHL and Chery to mention just a few.