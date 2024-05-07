Lesotho star Neheng Khathala to spice up Run Your City Cape Town 10K

Lesotho national marathon holder Neheng Khathala has confirmed her participation in this weekend’s Absa Run Your City Cape Town10K thus spicing up the women’s race. Fresh from running her second fastest marathon time late last month when she finished 10th at the Hamburg Marathon with an impressive 2:28:37, Khthala will be up against her compatriot Blandina Makatisi who finished runner-up in the season-opening race of the popular Series in Gqeberha early last month.

Reflecting on her run in the German city, Khathala said she could have clocked a quicker time were the latter stages of the race not as difficult as they were. “The second half of the race (refering to the Hamburg Marathon) was tough with a few small hills all the way to the finish. So that’s where I struggled. But I was well looked after and made it to the finish,” the Hollywoodbets Athletics Club athlete said.

‘See how the body responds’ She has been recuperating well since and she is looking forward to the sprint in the Mother City on Mother’s Day: “For recovery, I’ve just been jogging and seeing the physio - the usual stuff, nothing much. For Cape Town, I’ll just see how the body feels on the day and then I’ll take it from there. I don’t have a pre-determined objective to run a certain time. I will just run according to how the body responds.” Having run just 31 seconds outside of her national marathon record, bet on Khathala to be among those challenging for victory in Cape Town where she has good memories of her previous Run Your City races. She ran a personal best time of 32:06 in 2022 and last year she occupied the third step on the podium, a sign that she enjoys running in the Mother City.