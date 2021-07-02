Namibia’s Christine Mboma withdraws from Olympics after running seventh fastest 400m

JOHANNESBURG - Namibia’s women’s athlete Christine Mboma on Thursday withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics 400m event, a day after running the seventh fastest time in the history of the event. Mboma’s name was missing on the entry list for the 400m at the Tokyo Olympics, prompting speculation that she has elevated levels of testosterone that prohibit women athletes competing in events from 400m to one mile.

They are the same rules, targeting women athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD), which prevent SA's Caster Semenya from going for her third Olympic gold in a row in the 800m. Mboma, 18, ran 48.54 at the Irena Szewińska Memorial meeting in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz on Wednesday. Her time is a new Under-20 world record as well as being one of the top-10 fastest-ever recorded times in the women's 400m.