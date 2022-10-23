Tembisa Mile sure to be a massive ‘running party’ featuring elite athletes

Johannesburg - The 10th running of the Tembisa Mile takes place next weekend (October 30), and the organisers are worried their hopes and objectives of having “the biggest running party” ever might not materialise given the poor numbers they’ve attracted so far. “We are not even halfway to our targeted number of 2 000 participants yet,” Donald Mathipa, the race founder told IOL. “There were about 900 registered by Monday, and we hope that we will get more in the next week building up to the race.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The hope is to have 1 500 runners participating in the 10km race, and the remainder in the different age group categories of the Mile. The Tembisa Mile is a decade-old “running party” that incorporates a 10km run and takes place in the heart of the Ekurhuleni township’s Makhulong section, starting and finishing near the Moses Molelekwa Arts Centre. Over the years, the Mile has attracted some of the country’s top runners, with the likes of the Phalula sisters (Lebo and Diana), Caster Semenya, Nolene Conrad, Johan Cronje, Elroy Gelant and Jerry Matsau competing in it.

And as he watched it grow over the years, Mathipa found himself dreaming big for the race. His main objective lately has been to get the Mile event to be as big as the world-famous New York’s 5th Avenue Mile, and he would love to see the 10km race match the likes of the Boulder 10km in America, as well as The Great Ethiopian Run in Addis Ababa. Mathipa has urged those keen to participate in the race to register online at https://thembisamile.co.za/. “Registration for the 10km is R150 for those who have ASA licences, and those who don’t have to pay an extra R30 for a temporary licence. The Mile registration fee is R50 for licensed runners and an extra R10 for the temporary licence. But we will still take late entries on the 29th.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Our hope, though, is that we don’t find ourselves still registering runners on the morning of race day because that often comes with huge risks. We want to avoid handling cash on race day for safety reasons. All we want is to be giving out race packs, and we also hope that all the runners collect (theirs) before race day.” The poor registration numbers notwithstanding, Mathipa is delighted at the calibre of elite athletes they have attracted for this year’s race. All the top three finishers from last year’s Mile, in both the men’s and the women’s category, are back to race.

Story continues below Advertisement

It’s sure to be a thrilling race in both categories, with speedsters such as local boy Ryan Mphahlele, Jerry Matsau, Christopher Swart, Tshepo Tshite, Modupi Tladi, Prudence Sekgodiso, Tsepang Sello and Simone Wys taking part in it. The 10km will see Gelant and national 10km champion Andries Sesedi participating. “We are still waiting for the elite women for the 10km race.”