Wayde van Niekerk hopes to ‘make an impact’ as a Laureus ambassador

CAPE TOWN - Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk is passionate about making a difference with mental health projects and nutritional education after being announced as a Laureus ambassador on Monday. Van Niekerk is one of a horde of South African sporting stars who are part of the global sports development charity, including Bryan Habana, Lucas Radebe and Desiree Ellis. The 28-year-old 400m world-record holder himself was born as a premature baby at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, and is determined to help communities in need. The Laureus Sport for Good charity uses sport to assist young people who are faced with violence, discrimination and disadvantage, and has contributed to more than 200 programmes in over 40 countries. “I’m honoured to be a part of the Laureus family, joining an esteemed group of sports men and women who are members and ambassadors of this great global organisation,” Van Niekerk said in a statement on Monday.

“Laureus does amazing work in uplifting society by celebrating sport and transforming lives across South Africa and around the world, so I’m excited to get started and make an impact with my involvement in the Sport for Good Foundation, especially working on the Laureus projects which I am so passionate about, including mental health projects and nutritional education within local communities.”

Laureus South Africa chairman Morné du Plessis added: “We are thrilled to officially welcome Wayde to the Laureus family. It has been remarkable to witness his rise in world sport, and the impact that he has had in inspiring South Africans both young and old.

“He has shown tremendous character throughout his career, both on and off the track, and we look forward to working with him to uplift communities across South Africa.”

