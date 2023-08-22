Wayde van Niekerk scrapes through to World Championship final

It was a race to forget for Wayde van Niekerk as he struggled to third place and narrowly avoided elimination in the men’s 400m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Tuesday. Looking to claim his third world title to go with his Olympic crown, Van Niekerk battled down the final straight in balmy conditions as he crossed the line a time of 44.65 seconds. He finished behind Antonio Watson of Jamaica who in in 44.13, with the American powering past Van Niekerk at the finish to clock 44.26.

The heat saw Van Niekerk drawn in lane eight, which was not ideal, but also the same lane in which he produced his world record 43.03 to win gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016. This time, however, he was unable to produce something spectacular. Despite missing out on an automatic qualifying spot up for the first two positions, Van Niekerk scraped through to the final as a fastest non-automatic qualifier. Van Niekerk will now line up in the final on Thursday at 9.35pm.

This season, Van Niekerk has been back to his best as he has lifted his world ranking back to number one. However, as an Olympic champion and world record holder - higher expectations are always demanded of the star athlete.

Van Niekerk is no spring chicken in athletics terms any more, now aged 31 and having also lost a good chunk of his peak years while recovering from a serious knee injury in 2017. Those facts will not be on his mind though, as his sole focus will now be on reclaiming his World Championship crown. A strong performance at these World Championships, will do a lot for Van Niekerk’s confidence heading to the Paris Olympics next year. Realistically, given Van Niekerk’s age, 2024 will be Van Niekerk’s last shot at bagging another Olympic gold. Zakithi Nene competed in heat three of the men’s 400m, but was unable to advance as he finished sixth in a time of 45.64.