JOHANNESBURG – The US National Basketball Association (NBA) celebrated 10 years since it opened its first office in Johannesburg this week.
To mark the occasion, the NBA has launched the Basketball Africa League in addition to the grassroots program already in place.
"Sports is traditionally seen on the continent as an activity and not really as an endeavour that has an ecosystem around it," John Manyo-Plange, head of the NBA's operations in Africa told RFI during a conference at the end of January at the launch of the Basketball Africa League.
"It's not just about what happens on the court or the field, but there's a multi-billion dollar business around the sports and entertainment field. And we feel this is an underdeveloped area that the African continent hasn't taken advantage of.”
The competition will be held across seven cities over a three-month period, with 12 teams in action.