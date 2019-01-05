Basketball
Basketball Highlights
LeBron James delivers 26 but Trail Blazers spoil his Lakers debut
James was unable to start his Los Angeles Lakers career on a winning note with the Portland Trail Blazers spoiling his party at the Moda Center arena19 October 2018 | Basketball
NBA opening-night rosters to feature 108 international players
The NBA's 2018-19 season will tip off later with 108 international players from a record-tying 42 countries and territories on opening-night rosters.16 October 2018 | Basketball
Ex-NBA star Yao Ming attends basketball friendly in North Korea
Former NBA star Yao Ming appearance in Pyongyang is another indication of warming relations between North Korea and its neighbours11 October 2018 | Basketball
LeBron's move to Lakers gives 'new lease on life' to East teams
Hall of Famer Reggie Miller believes LeBron James' move to the Western Conference gives new life to Eastern Conference teams the he used to dominate.11 October 2018 | Basketball