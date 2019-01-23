Netball
Netball Highlights
SA netball name squads for Diamond Challenge in Limpopo
Two South African netball teams are set to do battle at the Diamond Challenge in Limpopo this coming week26 November 2018 | Netball
SA netballers showed guts, says captain Msomi
Bongi Msomi said she was pleased with her team's gutsy efforts despite losing 45-42 to England in the Quad Series in Melbourne on Sunday.24 September 2018 | Netball
England pip South Africa 45-42 in Quad Series netball clash
Despite the South Africa netball team leading at every break against England in their final Quad Series game, the English Roses beat the Proteas23 September 2018 | Netball
Kiwis undo Proteas hard graft in Quad Series loss
It was unfortunately not a case of a double against the Kiwis when the Silver Ferns overcome their SA counterparts in the Quad Series on Tuesday19 September 2018 | Netball