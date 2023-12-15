It was the end of an era on Thursday evening as Proteas skipper Bongi Msomi announced her retirement from netball. Msomi calling time on her career comes days just after head coach Norma Plummer stepped down after losing the Vitality Netball Series against England.

“The decision to retire comes after careful consideration, but I am so grateful that I can make this announcement with a full heart, knowing that I leave the SPAR Proteas and South African netball in a very healthy space,” Msomi said. “I am eternally grateful to all the coaches, colleagues and teammates who have played instrumental roles during my career - there are too many to mention, but you know who you are! Thisha (Mr SG Mncwabe), I will forever thank you for seeing the talent in me and going the extra mile in making sure I become more than just an athlete in netball.” Msomi went on to thank former coach Plummer, who taught her how to “lead selflessly”.

“I would like to make a special mention of coach Norma Plummer, who took lots of time aways from home (at her age) to be of such great influence in our country. You are such an inspiration to me, and you definitely kept me going on the court much longer than I thought I might have. “From you, I learned how to lead selflessly, as well as to see, love and understand the in-depth part of coaching, and to appreciate the sport even more. Thank you for everything you've done for netball in our country. You and your team have been awesome.” She also reserved special praises for her partner Raeesa, her representitives Roc Nation Sports International, and Netball SA.

The 36-year-old Msomi made her international debut in 2011. So good were her leadership abilities that she was appointed as the team’s deputy captain in 2013, and was elevated to captain in 2016 for that year’s Quad Series tour to New Zealand and Australia. Speaking of her plans after retirement, Msomi said she would remain an ambassador for the sport, while also taking time on her humanitarian and philanthropic endeavours.