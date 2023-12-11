Norma Plummer bows out as Spar Proteas go down to England in Vitality Netball Series

South Africa lost 53-50 to hosts England in the third match of the Vitality Netball Series in Nottingham on Sunday. The win meant England claimed the three-match series 2-1.

Spar Proteas coach Norma Plummer, in her last game in charge of the side, made only one change from the team that started the second match with Phumza Maweni starting ahead of the injured Nicola Smith. The clash began with the hosts neutralising the Proteas’ fast-paced game, forcing them to commit more errors. England ended the first quarter leading 16 - 11.

England pile on the pressure In the second quarter, England continued to exert more pressure on South Africa as the Proteas had to fight to win the quarter 14–13. The Proteas made two changes in the third quarter with Bongiwe Msomi coming in for Khanyisa Chawane and Jeante Strydom was replaced by Boitumelo Mahloko. It ended up being another tight quarter, locked at 13-13 to bring the score to 42-38 in favour of England.

In the last quarter Ine Mari Venter came in for Rolene Streutker and Owethu Ngubane replaced Kamogelo Maseko for South Africa. South Africa turned the ball over often but they still managed to take the final quarter 12-11. It was just not enough though, as England held on for the three-point triumph, and series honours. “I have had the privilege of working with the best bunch of players in this South African team,” said Plummer.