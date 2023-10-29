Proteas put up a fight but come up short against Australia

The SPAR Proteas went down 67–52 to Australia in the second match of their tour. The Proteas came into the second match against Australia with two changes from the team that started the first encounter. Coach Norma Plummer started with Kamogelo Masego at goal attack and Jeante Strydom in wing defence.

South Africa wanted to redeem themselves after losing the previous match. A shaky and nervous start by the Proteas allowed them to profit from their unforced errors. The attacking duo of Maseko and Venter seemed to have been working for South Africa as they ended the first quarter with a 100% shooting average. Proteas gained confidence as the first quarter progressed and took the game to Australia. The Proteas stepped into the second quarter high in confidence, with the talk by the coach seeming doing the trick. They took the match to Australia and dominated the quarter and just lost it right at the end. Australia took the quarter 14-12 and led the game 32-25 at halftime.

Coach Plummer was forced to make a change at halftime, with Phumza Maweni making way for Nicola Smith at goal keeper position. The Diamonds peeled off during the championship quarter and showed their class, as they took the game to South Africa and took the quarter 18-15. Maseko who is playing only her fourth Test match seems to be having fun on court and comfortably sitting on 16/16. Two more changes by South Africa at the start of the last quarter saw Refiloe Nketsa assuming the centre position and Rolene Streutker paired up with Masego upfront. Streutker settled in very quickly into the game and convert all her chances. But at the end of the match, it was Australia that continued with their unbeaten run against theProteas.

After a great display of netball today, Kamogelo Maseko was named Player of the Match. “I am grateful for the opportunity to play and represent my country, it is a blessing that we get to do this, and winning player of the match is a cherry on top. I think I am one of the most creative players out there so I will always look at opportunities to do better every time I take to court,” said Maseko post-match. Score Breakdown:

Q1 – Diamonds 18 – 13 Proteas Q2 – Diamonds 32 – 25 Proteas Q3 – Diamonds 50 – 38 Proteas