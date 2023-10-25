The SPAR Proteas began their international series post the Netball World Cup with a defeat to world champions Australia.
Norma Plummer’s team went down 62-43 in the opening match against the Aussie Diamonds.
It was South Africa that converted their two chances as quickly as possible to gain the lead and confidence that was much needed for this game– however Diamonds were not sitting back, as they fought their way back into the match clinching the quarter 17 - 9. A few defensive errors by South Africa cost them the quarter. Ine Mari Venter was on song in that shooting circle, converting six of the seven chances created.
Coach Plummer made two changes coming into the second quarter with Nicola Smith making way for Karla Pretorius at Goal keeper and Jeante Strydom stepping in at Wing Defence. Msomi and Chawane swapped positions between Centre and Wing Attack.
The Diamonds started the second quarter the same way they ended first quarter, however the changes by SPAR Proteas seemed to have started yielding results with Maweni and Pretorius connecting very well at the back. Australia continued to pile up goals and taking the quarter 14 – 12. At the end of the quarter, Diamonds enjoyed a 10-point lead, half time score 31 -21 to Australia.
🇦🇺🆚🇿🇦— Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) October 25, 2023
Played with all our heart, but not meant to be today.
Congratulations Rolene Streutker making a stunning debut. 👏
Thank you South Africa for 𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 behind the SPAR Proteas. 🙏 We go again Sunday 07:00 (CAT) when the series moves to Hobart.#SPARProteas pic.twitter.com/OFNBiz45yR
Lefebre Rademan took to court at the start of the third quarter replacing Nichole Taljaard. The World Champs were not holding back and continued to apply pressure on the SPAR Proteas to extend their lead. Towards the end of the third quarter, Coach Plummer introduced Rolene Streutker for her maiden cap in place of Ine Mari Venter. She immediately gelled in with the rest of the team and settled in very well, securing a 92% conversion rate.
“I think we did very well, considering that we did not have any games since World Cup. The players stepped up and did exceptionally well. I am not disappointed at all; I am impressed with how everyone stepped up and raised their hands. For the remaining two tests, we will keep building and coming strong. We have a bunch of great players who just need to be properly coached and exposed to what is out there,” said SPAR Proteas Head Coach Norma Plummer.
Score Breakdown:
Q1 – Diamonds 17 – 9 SPAR Proteas
Q2 – Diamonds 14 – 12 SPAR Proteas
Q3 – Diamonds 15 – 11 SPAR Proteas
Q4 – Diamonds 16 – 11 SPAR Proteas
IOL Sport