It was South Africa that converted their two chances as quickly as possible to gain the lead and confidence that was much needed for this game– however Diamonds were not sitting back, as they fought their way back into the match clinching the quarter 17 - 9. A few defensive errors by South Africa cost them the quarter. Ine Mari Venter was on song in that shooting circle, converting six of the seven chances created.

Coach Plummer made two changes coming into the second quarter with Nicola Smith making way for Karla Pretorius at Goal keeper and Jeante Strydom stepping in at Wing Defence. Msomi and Chawane swapped positions between Centre and Wing Attack.

The Diamonds started the second quarter the same way they ended first quarter, however the changes by SPAR Proteas seemed to have started yielding results with Maweni and Pretorius connecting very well at the back. Australia continued to pile up goals and taking the quarter 14 – 12. At the end of the quarter, Diamonds enjoyed a 10-point lead, half time score 31 -21 to Australia.